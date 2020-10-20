‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Nate Takes A Beating

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Tuesday, October 20, featured Devon punching Nate after Elena revealed the truth about their affair. Kevin questioned Gloria after she showed up unexpectedly. Finally, Jack gave Billy a warning.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) attended to last-minute details at the hotel, and Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by to help. Phyllis promised to thank him for the gala referral later. Upstairs, Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) got ready, and he mentioned he was glad they got a suite for the night and promised to have fun later after he accepted the award.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) ran into Nate (Sean Dominic) at Crimson Lights, and it was an awkward encounter. He said he’d be at the gala, and then Amanda found out he hadn’t informed Elena about their breakup.

At Chancellor Communications, Billy (Jason Thompson) appreciated Lily’s (Christel Khalil) formalwear for her brother’s event. Billy declined to go and relayed that he was meeting with Jack (Peter Bergman) after Dina (Marla Adams) died. Lily sent her condolences.

Billy and Jack met for a drink. Jack showed his brother the Teardrop of Love, and they wondered if it might help either of them find love. As they talked, Jack warned his brother not to mix his business partnership with a personal relationship with Lily.

At The Grand Phoenix, Phyllis welcomed Devon and Elena. Then, Nick spoke with Devon and discussed seeing Elena and Nate at the clinic the other day after a young patient overdosed. Elena briefly talked to Nate about his breakup with Amanda. Upstairs, Lily went to Amanda’s room, and she learned that Nate had broken up with the lawyer.

When the event began, Devon accepted his award. He mentioned Katherine (Jeanne Cooper), Neil (Kristoff St. John), and Dru (Victoria Rowell) in his acceptance speech. He also gave thanks to Nick, Elena, and Nate for working so hard for the clinic.

After the ceremony, Nick left to put Christian to bed, and Phyllis spoke to Amanda. Amanda relayed the news that Nate had dumped her. Lily and Nate talked for a bit. Later, Amanda told Lily she was ready for the whole event to be over.

Devon questioned Elena about the patient Nick had mentioned. Ultimately, she admitted it was Jared (Michael Maclane), and Devon was stunned that she hadn’t shared that detail with him. He assumed she’d made a mistake while treating him. However, after they went upstairs, a crying Elena told Devon the whole story. She’d slept with Nate. Furious, Devon went downstairs and punched Nate.

At the Chancellor Mansion, Gloria (Judith Chapman) showed up unannounced. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) had many questions, but Glo played them off as wanting to visit her new grandson, Miles. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) seemed to enjoy Gloria’s attention to her son, but Kevin wasn’t sure. He called Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and insisted that Gloria was in some type of trouble. When nobody was looking, Glo slipped something into a china jar.

Billy and Lily met up again at work, and he told her about the emerald necklace. Lily teased Billy for acting cynical but being a romantic underneath.