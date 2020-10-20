Evgeniya Lvovna Stuns In Skin-Baring Monokini That Barely Covers Her Lower Half

Model Evgeniya Lvovna took to popular social media site Instagram on Monday, October 19, to post a new photo set that showed off her enviable physique in a skimpy monokini.

The black swimsuit featured two main pieces across the chest and pelvis that were connected with interlocking strings of fabric along the abdomen. The fabric included huge cut outs that barely left any skin covered along her toned tummy, narrow waist, and curvy hips. The suit pulled in as it tapered between her legs, showing off even more skin. The eye was drawn to Evgeniya’s muscular legs. At the chest, the material was pulled open and fastened with a metal embellishment.

Evgeniya completed the look with her long, brunette waves worn loose and flowing down her back and shoulders from a side part. She added several accessories, including a brown scrunchie and a couple of silver necklaces, one of which appeared to be a cross. She went barefoot for the photoshoot and showed off her painted toenails.

The photos were taken in Tulum, Mexico, according to the geotag underneath Evgeniya’s username. The model posed in an outdoor location on a set of wooden steps leading up from a tented structure. She included three different snaps, each taken in a different position.

In the first slide, Evgeniya leaned against the wall with one elbow while gazing directly at the camera with her mouth turned up in a close-lipped smile. She placed one foot on the step in front of her and popped a hip to the side, which served to elongate her lean legs and emphasize her curves. In the second slide, she looked off toward a distant point and played with her hair with one hand. She let the other arm rest at her side. The final photo showed Evgeniya walking up the stairs with her arms held out to the sides. She looked over to one shoulder while her hair cascaded across her shoulders, extending to her waist.

In the caption of the post, Evgeniya penned a simple message about the pathways where the photoshoot took place. Her followers left plenty of love, giving the post nearly 50,000 likes and close to 500 comments within the first day.

“My celebrity crush,” one adoring fan commented, adding a few heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.

“Wow you[‘re] beautiful keep up all the good work,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Amazing shot [E]vgeniya you look super stunning,” one more fan chimed in.