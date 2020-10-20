Paige VanZant Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In A Red Thong Bikini For Latest Steamy Update

Paige VanZant delighted fans by putting her athletic figure on display in a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a tiny thong bikini that flaunted her jaw-dropping backside.

The MMA fighter has been in intense training for her upcoming debut in the Bare Knuckle FC, but she found time to post this stunning pic of her curvy body. VanZant was filmed from behind as she sat by a pool with water that appeared aquamarine. In the distance there were black walls that helped make the flyweight’s physique stand out.

VanZant had her back to the camera, but she still gave viewers plenty of eye candy. She sat on the edge of the pool with her legs apart. The 26-year-old hunched forward to rest her elbows by her knees, and this pose accentuated her curves. Her long blond hair was worn straight down and it cascaded over her right shoulder. She turned her head to the side, and part of her adorable face was silhouetted against the black background.

The former UFC competitor sported a red bikini. Her top was not visible from the front, but the back had crisscross straps that knotted in the middle. VanZant’s matching thong bottoms barely covered her defined derriere, and had thin straps that hugged her hips and tied on the sides. The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model’s tanned skin popped against the watery backdrop, and fans were given an eyeful of her toned legs and curvaceous booty in the revealing bottoms.

For the caption, VanZant added Xs and Os along with a series of emoji including a heart, rose, and pepper. She tagged the shoot’s photographer, Eric Coleman, in the snap before uploading it on Tuesday.

Many of the former Dancing With The Stars contestant’s 2.7 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy upload, and more than 102,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over an hour after it went live. VanZant had over 900 comments in that short time. UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with fire emoji, and the replies were peppered with those. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about VanZant’s physique.

“When booty so good u make #humpday start on Tuesday,” adult entertainer Kendra Lust responded.

“What’s not to like about this picture?” one admirer asked.

“No disrespect intended but WOW, your hubby is a lucky man,” a follower wrote.

“Wow,” an Instagram user replied while adding two fire emoji.

