Yaslen Clemente Gets Her Peachy Posterior Squeezed By Partner Roy Benitez

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a tantalizing triple update that also featured her partner, Roy Benitez. She tagged her partner’s Instagram page in the picture itself and in the caption of the post so her followers could check out his account as well if they wanted to.

In the first shot, the duo were clad in swimwear and they stood on a deck area overlooking a pool. The beach was visible in the distance as well, with the breathtaking blue water stretching out to the horizon. Yaslen’s partner wore a pair of swimming trunks with a plaid pattern, and his muscular upper body was on full display. He had tattoos covering up one arm, and his head was shaved in a short buzz cut.

Yaslen stood beside him, and she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a strapless black bandeau-style bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette. She paired the top with thong-style bottoms that exposed her shapely rear. Her pert posterior was on full display, and Roy reached over, squeezing one cheek gently. Yaslen kept her gaze focused on him, her blond locks hanging down her back in tousled, wet waves.

The duo showed off their outfits from the front in the second image. Yaslen’s bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips on either side, and the high-cut style highlighted her hourglass figure. Roy’s chiseled abs were on full display in the look, and he quirked an eyebrow as he gazed at the camera. They both wrapped one arm around each other, getting close for the steamy shot.

Yaslen finished off the update with an adorable Boomerang-style video clip that appeared to depict the two of them indulging in a bubble bath. Roy had bubbles all over his head and even on his nose, and Yaslen peeked out from behind another mass of bubbles in the playful slide.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 22,200 likes within two hours of going live. It also racked up 206 comments from her eager audience in the same time span.

“You are beautiful!” one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

“Y’all are a whole mood,” another follower added.

“Couple goals,” a third fan remarked.

“Absolutely perfect,” yet another chimed in, followed by two flame emoji.

