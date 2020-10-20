Bru Luccas Unbuttons Crop Top To Flaunt Major Cleavage In New Snap

Brazilian model Bru Luccas added a new steamy photo to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, in which she flaunted major cleavage in a crop top.

The top was made of a knitted material and featured stripes in alternating shades of white, orange, and blue. A double strap across the shoulders secured the garment to her body while a set of dark buttons fastened it along her front. The crop top ended halfway down her abdomen, teasing a bit of toned tummy. Bru left the first three buttons unfastened, letting the material hang open and showing off plenty of her busty cleavage. She also appeared to have pulled it open even further to give her followers a better view of her famed assets. Bru wore a pair of uber-short shorts in the same fabric and pattern. They rose to just under her belly button and extended to the very tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her curvy legs exposed. A white tassel hung down the front of the shorts.

The model completed the look with her long, brunette tresses left loose and flowing down her back and over to one shoulder. She added a patterned scrunchie on one wrist and showed off a set of pink-manicured fingernails.

The snap was taken in Joshua Tree, California, according to the geotag on the post. The outdoor location featured groupings of rocks in the background against a bright blue sky. Bru posed at the forefront of the frame and was captured from her knees up. She looked off toward a distant point with her eyes squinted and her lips relaxed. Her arms hung at her sides and she pushed one hip out to the side, emphasizing the curves of her hourglass physique. The up-close angle also revealed her well-defined abs.

Bru kept her caption simple, leaving a couple of emoji and two hashtags. One of the hashtags read Joshua Tree while the other told viewers that she didn’t put a filter on the photo before posting it. The snap earned plenty of attention, gaining more than 20,000 likes and several dozen comments just within the first quarter hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of her followers commented in her native language of Portuguese while expressing their love for her. Others left compliments that included “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “amazing.”

“Inspiring!” one Instagram user wrote in their comment, adding several fire emoji for emphasis.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower commented.