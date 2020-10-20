Jessica Simpson Shocks Fans As She Poses With A Pumpkin To Tease Her Belly Size When Pregnant

The 40-year-old mom of three is fit and trim, but she used a pumpkin to show how large her baby bump once was.

Jessica Simpson gave fans a visual of the size of her belly when she was five months pregnant with her last child. The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 in July, posed with a pumpkin while at a California patch.

In a photo shared with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, a slim and trim Jessica held the large pumpkin in front of her stomach. The mom of three wore sunglasses, jeans, a bandana around her neck, and stylish flat Fendi sandals as she held onto her pick from the patch as a way to illustrate how large her daughter, Birdie Mae, was when she was pregnant with her last year.

In the caption to the photo, Jessica noted that while most babies are the size of a small pumpkin at 40 weeks of pregnancy, baby Birdie was that size at five months.

In the comments section to the post, several of Jessica’s followers could relate to her baby weight.

“I relate!!! Fellow 5’3’er that had 2 giant babies!” one fan wrote.

“Hahahah me at 3 mo. Lol. Short waisted moms always have it so great,” another added.

Other fans were taken aback because they thought the pic was actually a pregnancy announcement.

“For a second I thought you were telling us you’re pregnant again,” one follower wrote, to which multiple commenters replied, “Me too!”

“Wait is she pregnant?” another asked of Jessica.

And others wanted to know what diet and exercise plan Jessica followed to lose all of her baby weight. The Open Book author has been vocal about the fact that she lost 100 pounds after delivering Birdie last year.

Social media followers may recall that Jessica once shared a photo of a toilet seat she broke due to the weight she gained on her small frame while pregnant with Birdie.

The youngest child of Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson weighed a whopping 10 pounds, 13 ounces when she was born in March 2019.

While some fans would love to see Jessica have another child, a source previously told Hollywood Life the busy mom is done with babymaking after welcoming kids Maxie Drew, 8, Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie, 1.

“Jessica is done having kids after this pregnancy,” the insider said, adding that the star was “highly considering” getting her tubes tied to make sure that she will not get pregnant again.

“And if it’s not her getting her tubes tied, she wants to convince Eric to get a vasectomy because she wants the shop to be closed,” the insider added.