AMC Will Soon Let You Rent Its Movie Theaters For $99 Private Screenings

AMC is giving moviegoers the chance to rent out its theaters for private screenings, The New York Post reported.

The biggest movie chain in the country announced the new offer on its website on Monday, October 19. In the announcement, AMC revealed that its theaters will be available to rent for private screenings, birthday parties, and other events for $99.

Movie buffs will be able to rent an entire auditorium for parties of up to 20 people but will have to choose from a list of select titles. The films available include Jurassic Park, Shrek, Hocus Pocus, Monster’s Inc., The Nightmare Before Christmas, and others.

Additional movies — such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, 2 Hearts, Honest Thief, The War with Grandpa, and The New Mutants — will be available for an extra fee, ranging between $149 and $349. Other add-ons include food, drinks, and control over the theater’s speaker system.

Those interested in renting an AMC auditorium can do so from Thursday, October 29 until Thursday, November 5, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern.

“It’s perfect for an everyday escape or a celebration to remember,” AMC wrote on its website about the new private screenings.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

AMC’s recent move comes as an effort to recoup from its nation-wide closures at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. After being shut down for months, most AMC locations reopened on Wednesday, July 15, as The Hollywood Reporter reported. Still, movie theatres in New York will have to remain closed indefinitely, as New York State Governor Cuomo announced in August.

As reported by CNN Business earlier this year, the movie chain has admitted it has “substantial doubt” about being able to remain in business, after losing between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

“We are generating effectively no revenue,” AMC said in a regulatory filing in June.

“Even if governmental operating restrictions are lifted in certain jurisdictions, distributors may delay the release of new films until such time that operating restrictions are eased more broadly domestically and internationally, which may further limit our operations,” the company continued.

AMC isn’t the only movie chain struggling to save its business right now. Regal Cinemas, the second-biggest movie chain in the U.S., has announced that it will temporarily shut down all of its locations nationwide, starting Thursday, October 8, as People reported.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, more and more distributors have also opted to sell their films to streaming services. As reported by The Inquisitr, Paramount Pictures has recently sold the sequel to Coming to America to Amazon Studios for $125 million.