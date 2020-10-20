Camila Bernal Displays Tempting Booty Wearing Satin Lingerie: ‘I Can Be Your Bad Habit’

Curvy Instagram model Camila Bernal got pulses racing with her latest share on Tuesday afternoon, in which she flaunted her killer figure in a pair of snaps and teased her 1.4 million fans with a bewitching caption accompanied by an emoji of a rose with a fallen petal.

Almost 5,000 supporters hit the “like” button in the first 20 minutes after the post was uploaded.

Camila turned her famous backside toward the camera and threw her shoulders back to reveal one side of her bust, accentuating her hourglass shape. In the first photo, she positioned one leg far in front of the other with her knee slightly bent to give an ample view of both thighs.

Both arms relaxed next to her body and she clasped the outside of her left thigh just below her booty with an open palm, showing off her long, manicured nails. Her right hand faced away from the camera, but appeared to be in the same position.

Camila wore a two-piece bra and panty set featuring a luxurious rose-colored satin trimmed in black lace around the outside of the soft, unlined cups, as well as tracing the outside of her shapely hips.

The bra had slim, adjustable straps and appeared to fasten between her shoulder blades. The matching bottoms fit high around the slimmest part of her waist, with sumptuous fabric that was gathered slightly at the small of her back, giving the impression that Camila had tugged the garment up over her cheeks to expose more of her tantalizing rear end.

Bright studio light with a warm tone poured across her body, giving her figure an enticing, golden glow. It cast a distinctly-lined crescent shape onto the white wall behind her, and partially disappeared out an uncovered window.

Camila’s brunette hair was center-parted and pulled behind both shoulders, cascading in a long, straight stream past her waist and grazing her derriere.

She turned her head over her left shoulder to display her stunning profile. Her eyes were closed, and long, thick eyelashes were visible above the contour of her cheekbone.

Last month, TheInquisitr reported an Instagram post in which the buxom beauty posed on the back of a boat seemingly after a storm. She wore a tiny string bikini and was spectacularly-posed – her ample assets were placed perfectly at the end of a vibrant rainbow in the cloudy sky. To date, the casual snaps have racked up over 22,ooo likes from adoring fans.