Alexa Collins Slays In A Colorful Monokini While Sitting On A Swing: ‘Feeling Feisty’

The snap was from her recent trip to Tulum, Mexico.

Alexa Collins knows that two is better than one.

After sending temperatures soaring on her Instagram page with a busty selfie this morning, the model heated things up for a second time today with a sizzling shot from her recent vacation to Mexico. The post went live just moments ago but has already been showered with love from her adoring fans.

The image was snapped in Tulum, Mexico, per the geotag, where the 25-year-old recently returned from after celebrating her birthday in the paradisical town. She sat on a wooden swing for the shot, grasping its thick rope handles while gazing at the camera in front of her with a sultry stare.

A large, luxurious building could be seen in the background behind her — possibly the spot she was staying at during the trip. It was lined with a slew of bright green foliage and surrounded by sand, giving the shot even more of a tropical vibe.

Meanwhile, the blond bombshell looked nothing short of stunning in a sexy swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing that had her “feeling feisty.” She slayed in a colorful, monokini that appeared to have a bold, monarch butterfly-print pattern. It had long sleeves that fit snugly over her toned arms, and a deep, plunging neckline that exposed a scandalous amount of her ample cleavage. A large gold ring fell at the bottom of the racy cut, drawing even more attention to Alexa’s busty display.

Two large cutouts fell over the model’s torso, offering a peek at her flat tummy and trim waist while its snug fit emphasized her killer curves. The swimsuit also boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed Alexa to show off her lean legs and shapely thighs.

The Florida-native kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a pair of gold hoop earrings for some additional bling. She also styled her platinum locks in a messy updo to help beat the heat as she basked in the sun.

The skin-baring new addition to Alexa’s page quickly proved to be a fan-favorite, racking up more than 3,600 likes within just 35 minutes of going live. Dozens of followers also flooded the comments section with compliments for the social media star.

“Ravishing beauty. OMG OMG sexy,” one person wrote.

“Looking amazing,” praised another fan.

“You could wear a paper bag and look magnificent,” a third follower remarked.

“Excellent, very beautiful. I love you,” added a fourth admirer.

Scantily clad or not, Alexa always seems to impress her followers with her ensembles. She opted for a cozier look in another recent share, rocking a low-cut sweater and tie-dye sweatpants while sitting in the front seat of her car. The upload also fared extremely well, earning more than 16,000 likes and 255 comments to date.