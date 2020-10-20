Khloe Terae Struts Down A Sidewalk In Sexy Blink-182-Inspired Nurse Outfit

Khloe Terae shared a glimpse at her sexy Halloween costume in a new Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon. The model shared a video of herself strutting down a sidewalk as she rocked a nurse costume inspired by the cover art of Blink-182’s album Enema of the State. The video was set to the band’s song “What’s My Age Again?” and in the caption, she referenced the song’s lyrics.

Khloe’s look included a tight white nurse’s dress with a red trim and buttons. She left the top of the piece completely open to reveal a bright lacy bra underneath in a demi-cut that exposed her ample cleavage. Even more skin was on via the sheer nature of the lingerie and a cut-out at the center.

The lower half of the dress had a flowing pleated skirt that shifted as she walked. The tiny skirt cut off at the top of her thighs to show off her killer legs. She also wore sheer nude thigh-high stockings with a black trim attached to red garter straps.

Khloe finished the ensemble with a pair of matching heels and some silver jewelry, including rings, bracelets, and stud earrings. She wore a small cap on the back of her blond locks, which were styled in loose waves.

The clip showed Khloe walking beside a row of buildings and fences. A few trees and bushes could be seen in patches of grass by the sidewalk. The babe made long strides down the pavement with her hips moving swiftly. She swung her arms as the video enter slow motion. She played with her hair and looked off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 2,300 likes and just over 120 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge hit with Khloe’s fanbase. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“What an awesome costume,” one fan wrote with a red heart.

“Ur beauty is glowing as you prance around in this pretty dress and stockings, looking amazing,” another user added.

“Oooooh this is the best thing ever!!” a third follower penned.

“Hello Nurse Khloe!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Khloe always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. She already shared another sultry series of photos on Tuesday, in which she sported a white two-piece with a gold body chain that hugged her curves and perfectly showcased her killer assets. That post received more than 13,000 likes.