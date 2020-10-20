‘The Conners’ Get Served With Eviction Papers In Season 3 Sneak Peek

A neighbor serves up some bad news to the TV family.

The Conners will get served on the Season 3 premiere.

In a new teaser posted on the ABC sitcom’s official Instagram page, Dan Conner (John Goodman) was shown coming face to face with his neighbor Tito (played guest star Danny Trejo), but it wasn’t for a warm, neighborly visit.

Instead, Tito showed up at the family’s door wearing a face mask with his own mug on it as he held out a manila envelope and asked Dan to check out a shady contract that a roofing contractor had given him.

After Dan took hold of the envelope, he saw that the “contract” was actually an eviction notice.

“You’ve been served,” Tito told him.

He then apologized and explained to Dan that he needed the money to pay medical bills.

“Would this be the wrong time to ask for my mower back? ” he added, prompting Dan to show him the door — from the outside.

While fans have been excited to see the 76-year-old Machete actor on The Conners, no one expected that he would be the one delivering such bad news to the TV family.

The “eviction” storyline carried over from the second season of the ABC sitcom, when viewers learned that the Conner patriarch had missed multiple mortgage payments on the home he bought with his late wife Roseanne more than 30 years ago.

At the end of Season 2, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and her boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) even scrapped their plans to get their own place together so they could help Dan save his house. But based on this preview, it may be too late.

If the clan does get evicted, more than the immediate family will be displaced.

The Conners showrunner Bruce Helford told TV Insider that nine people will be quarantining together in the Conner house during the pandemic –with only two bathrooms between them.

In addition to Dan, his kids and grandkids, Darlene’s Ben and Dan’s new girlfriend Louise (Katey Sagal) will be living at the Delaware Street abode.

“We couldn’t have Louise buzzing in and out whenever she wants, so she’s quarantining with the family,” Helford told TV Line.

With so many working adults in the house, paying the mortgage may have been possible — until COVID-19 struck. Previous teasers for the third season of the Roseanne spinoff have shown the Conner clan struggling to make ends meet as they come up with ways to earn money during the health pandemic after their previous jobs are affected by the lockdown.