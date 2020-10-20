Vicky Aisha Puts On A Sexy Show Of Her Ample Curves In Black Latex

Curvy bombshell Vicky Aisha has just updated Instagram page with a tantalizing pair of photos that brought some serious heat to the app. The Australian tattoo model and aerialist looked like a total smokeshow in a black latex bodysuit that exposed her cleavage, rocking matching gloves that went over her elbows. The 28-year-old let herself be photographed against a fiery-red backdrop that made her provocative outfit pop out even more. She captioned the snaps with a pair of black and red hearts, asking followers whether they’d like to see more similar looks in the future.

“You should wear latex more often,” one Instagrammer commented on her post, conveying their love for the look with a pair of heart-eyes emoji.

“Yes definitely wear more latex as you look absolutely incredible. Then again you always do,” said another person, who left a trail of fire emoji for the sizzling blonde.

One person even suggested that she adopt another persona to go with the spicy look, advocating for “Vicious Vicky.”

The busty model was an absolute vixen in the risqué ensemble, which featured super low-cut demi cups that flaunted her buxom curves. The strappy bodysuit also boasted an insane high cut, completely baring her voluptuous hips and thighs. The outfit clung to her body, emphasizing her sinuous figure. It was cinched with a wide belt that accentuated her waist. Metallic details added an edgy vibe to the number, decorating the belt and the front of the bodice.

Vicky posed on the floor for the steamy update, sitting on a pleated curtain that also draped over the wall behind her. The stunner gave her audience a close-up view of her shapely chest in the first pic, which was cropped at the hips. She channeled her inner seductress in the second snap, leaning back on one hand as she spread her legs. She tucked her other hand behind her head, shooting a smoldering gaze at the camera and parting her lips in an enticing expression. The photo revealed she was wearing thigh-high stockings or boots, teasing a glimpse of one of the thigh bands.

The double-pic update soon amassed more than 11,100 likes from Vicky’s devoted admirers, many of whom flocked to the comments section to shower her with love.

“Damn Damn, you are spectacular. Oh my gosh, I would lose everything for you,” gushed one smitten fan.

“Omg!!! Catwoman is that you?” quipped another Instagram user.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicky recently rocked a similar outfit for a Halloween-themed post. The Instagram sensation displayed her bombshell curves in black leather lingerie complete with fishnet stockings and bat-shaped garters, posing next to a skeleton decoration. That upload has racked up over 32,400 likes to date.