Isabelle Mathers Wears An Edgy Leather Skirt & Bedazzled Gloves In Smoldering Topless Snaps

This was Isabelle's first post on the social media platform in over a week.

Isabelle Mathers made an eye-popping return to her Instagram page on Tuesday following a stretch of silence on the social media platform. The Aussie model thrilled her 1.3 million followers with a smoldering set of topless snaps that added some serious heat to her feed.

The upload included two slides featuring the same photo, the first of which had a black-and-white filter over it while the second was in color. The 21-year-old was seen sitting in a metal-framed chair in the shot, propping her elbow up on one of its arms as she stared down the camera with an intense and alluring gaze. She arched her back slightly and pushed her booty out to the side as she posed — a move that only further emphasized her killer curves.

As for her look in the shot, Isabelle likely sent many pulses racing as she rocked nothing more than an edgy black leather skirt that perfectly suited her slender frame. The piece was cinched tightly around her waist and hips, drawing eyes to her toned midsection. A sexy thigh-high slit fell in the middle of the garment, teasing a glimpse at one of her toned legs as she worked the camera.

The Australian hottie opted to leave her top half completely bare, adding even more heat to the scorching-hot scene. Her hands were covered with bedazzled gloves, one of which she placed over her voluptuous chest in an attempt to skirt around Instagram’s no-nudity regulations. The strategic pose got the job done, though an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob was still left very much on display.

Isabelle’s brown tresses were styled down in the steamy snap. They appeared stringy and slightly damp as they fell down the sides of her face, framing her stunning beauty and striking features along the way. A set of statement gold earrings peeked out from underneath her locks as well, adding some additional bling to her barely there ensemble.

Fans were hardly shy about showing the NSFW new addition to Isabelle’s Instagram feed some love. It has earned more than 85,000 likes after just seven hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“Wow!! So stunning,” one person wrote.

“You are literally perfect,” praised another fan.

“Always out of words for ur beauty,” a third follower remarked.

“An angel on Earth, bye,” quipped a fourth admirer.

While Isabelle’s posts have been few-and-far-between, her older sister, Olivia, has been entertaining her fans with new snaps on almost a daily basis lately. Today, the star sent temperatures soaring as she showed off her ripped body in a tiny black bikini on the beach. Previously, she sported a sexy white two-piece while enjoying a day under the sun.