Meghan McCain Thanks Sunny Hostin For Praying For Her Vagina During Childbirth

She shared the shocking news in an Instagram birthday post for her 'The View' co-host.

Meghan McCain shared a stunning admission regarding her relationship with The View co-host Sunny Hostin in an Instagram share that honored her birthday. Meghan admitted several surprising things regarding their friendly relationship on the social media site, and her comments were liked over 6,000 times by her 436,000 followers.

The talk show host revealed that she asked Sunny to pray for her vagina when Meghan was in labor with her daughter, Liberty Sage, who was born on September 29. She followed up her comment with the statement, “and you did to your catholic saints! That’s friendship!”

Liberty is Meghan and husband Ben Domenech’s first child.

In the post that can be seen here, Meghan and Sunny posed together. They wore coordinating black sweatshirts with hoods. Upon this was a graphic of a white circle with writing atop it. The image, taken prior to the coronavirus pandemic, showed the co-hosts in The View‘s New York City studio. Behind the women, a colorful graphic used to introduce the show was seen on a large screen,

In the caption of the photograph, Meghan hoped her friend would have an incredible day filled with bees, honey, chickens, and all the farm animals she loved. She also expressed her hope that Sunny’s beloved husband Manny had finally bent to his wife’s wishes for a mini goat as a gift.

ABC

Meghan honored Sunny and called her a “cool under pressure” interviewer, a person with total class in every situation, and the teammate you always wanted in your corner when “sh*t goes down.” The conservative commentator told her pal she appreciated all she learned from her each day and could not wait to celebrate her birthday in person with lots of bourbon in the future.

The wish was posted via social media as Meghan is still on maternity leave from the daytime talk series. She will reportedly return to her seat at the virtual table alongside Sunny, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines just before the November 3 presidential election.

Fans adored her comments and added their own sentiments regarding the women’s friendship.

“This is another testament to your dad’s work ethic and commitment to have friends with opposing views. Seeing you show your friendship to the world reminds us we aren’t that much different and have lots in common when we really put our egos aside,” wrote one follower who cited Meghan’s father, John McCain, in their comment.

” I love your post and all of the women on The View! Keep on Keeping ON!” exclaimed a second fan.

“You two are the reason I watch!!” remarked a third Instagram user who followed up their statement with the hashtag brilliant woman.