Maren Morris Rocks Furry Bandeau Top While Exposing Midriff In Sexy New Upload

Maren Morris took to Instagram on October 20 to show off her bombshell curves in an all-black outfit. The sizzling snap has been an instant hit with her army of 1.5 million fans.

The photo captured Maren outside next to a concrete building with beautiful, arched windows. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Nashville, Tennessee. The country superstar put one foot in front of the other and extended one arm behind her in a walking motion. She bent the opposite arm at her elbow, touching her collar with her hand.

It looked to be a warm day, and Maren was dressed for the weather. She slayed in a bandeau top that was worn low on her chest, allowing her to flaunt her sculpted arms and shoulders. The piece fit tightly on her figure, and it had a furry fabric that gave the look a fun vibe. The bottom of the piece cut off near Maren’s ribs, exposing a peek of her trim abs for her adoring audience.

She paired the look with a set of black pants to match. The body of the garment was baggy on her thighs, and she wore the waistband high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass curves and trim midsection. Maren added a black face mask and a pair of matching sunglasses to complete her sexy attire.

She styled her short, blond tresses with a middle part and loose waves that tumbled over her back. The dark ink tattoo on Maren’s left wrist was also able to be seen, and it complemented her outfit perfectly.

In the caption of the post, Maren mentioned that she was “the masked singer,” referencing her look and the popular television show. It has not taken long for social media users to take notice of the update. In less than an hour of being shared to her feed, Maren’s post garnered more than 23,000 likes and 112 comments. Many Instagrammers complimented Maren’s fit figure, while a few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“We love to see the masked goddess. You are so unbelievably beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“How are u so pretty. Love your style,” a second fan chimed in.

“Now that’s a frickin vibe girlfriend wow you are something else,” a third wrote with a string of flames.

“My queen I LOVE YOU to the moon and then some,” a fourth added.

Last week, the songstress flaunted her gym-honed figure in another sexy outfit, opting for a bold green mini dress.