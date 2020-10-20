Vicky Aisha Displays Hourglass Curves In A Plunging Bodysuit On Instagram

Curvy model Vicky Aisha kicked off the week with a tantalizing Instagram post, giving fans an eyeful of her voluptuous assets. The Australian smokeshow poured her hourglass figure into a revealing bodysuit that left barely anything to the imagination, posing inside a sleek wooden frame that gave the steamy upload a portrait vibe.

The skin-baring look featured a plunging neckline that exposed Vicky’s abundant cleavage, offering her audience a peek at her underboob tattoo. A pair of thin, spaghetti straps frame the model’s generous décolletage area, making her shapely chest a focal point. The form-fitting bodysuit accentuated her waist and had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut. The sexy design left the delicate floral ink on her thigh on show and displayed her impressive sleeve tattoos.

The outfit was a grape-blue shade that looked flattering against her fair skin tone and complemented the artwork on her body. The gorgeous blond tied her hair with a matching scrunchie, pulling up her tresses into a messy high ponytail. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her beautiful features.

Vicky posed with her back to a wall, the light-toned paint giving prominence to her attire. The photo cut off at the upper-thigh, maintaining the focus on her ample curves.

In her caption, the Aussie hottie asked fans to comment their favorite color, adding a blue heart emoji that seemed to mirror the shade of her apparel. Followers expressed a preference for the hue she was wearing almost unanimously.

“I love blues, and especially that color blue. So I think I found my new favorite picture from you,” one person wrote in the comments section of her post.

“I gotta say blue and it’s not just because you make it look amazing,” agreed a second fan, further expressing their feeling about Vicky’s smoking hot outfit with a pair of heart and fire emoji.

“Is skin tone with splashes of black ink, gorgeous eyes, full lips and a bangin’ body a color?” quipped a third Instagram user.

Her online admirers also left gushing messages complimenting her beauty and seductive appearance, telling her she looked “stunning” and “sensual.”

“I love your curves,” penned a fourth devotee, who also ended their comment with a heart and fire emoji.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the tattooed model has shown off her bodacious physique on social media. Just four days ago, Vicky brought some serious heat to the app, rocking black leather lingerie and fishnet thigh-high stockings. Before that, she flaunted her tremendous cleavage in a zip-up bralette.