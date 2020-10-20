Nata Lee Sits With Her Legs Spread In Pleated Miniskirt While Wearing Oversized Glasses

On Tuesday, October 20, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 5.5 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 21-year-old posing outside on what appears to be a wooden bench with green foliage in the blurred background. She sat with her legs spread and her knees bent, as she placed one of her hands on her ankle and the other on the side of her head. She looked directly at the camera lens, smiling sweetly.

She opted to wear a black sweatshirt adorned with an adorable graphic of a black cat in a jack-o’-lantern. She paired the festive top with a gray pleated miniskirt. She seemed to be wearing a pair of white underwear underneath the skirt. As for accessories, she sported oversized glasses, black combat boots, and a hair tie worn on her left wrist.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves. She also sported her signature white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation seemed to be asking her followers about their upcoming plans. Nata also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin and stylist Irina Dreyt, suggesting that they had assisted with the photoshoot.

A few fans flocked to the comments section to answer Nata’s question.

“Stay in [and] watch horror movies!” wrote one commenter.

“Decorate with lots of lights,” remarked another social media user.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower Nata with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful so pretty so hot,” wrote one admirer, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“[W]hat a beautiful doll,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye and red heart emoji.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 120,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

Recently, she uploaded a picture on her secondary Instagram account, in which she wore a gray bralette and matching underwear. That photo has been liked over 88,000 times since it was shared.