Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Is Progressing And He Prays Every Night That He’ll Wake Up The Next Day

Radio host and conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh told his listeners that his recent lung cancer scans show that his disease is moving in the “wrong direction” and there has been “some progression.” As The Sun reported, he said that he feeling fatigued and the knowledge of his terminal disease weighs on him every day.

Limbaugh revealed his cancer diagnosis back in February, noting that it was advanced by the time doctors identified it, as The Inquisitr noted at the time. He warned listeners that he would likely miss episodes now and then as he buckled down to battle the cancer with his medical team.

“From the moment you get the diagnosis, there’s a part of you every day, OK, that’s it, life’s over, you just don’t know when,” he said on Monday’s show.

Since his diagnosis, he says that he has been doing what he can to extend his life in a positive way. He said that he has been balancing his medical treatment against having a happy life.

But that doesn’t mean that it has been an easy road. Limbaugh has missed several shows in the past month as he continues his treatment. On top of that, he noted that the weight of knowing that he lives under a death sentence is with him every day.

He added that while everyone knows they’ll die at some point, he has a terminal disease, which means that he knows his death will be sooner rather than later.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Still, the 69-year-old said, he is going to try to stay on the air as long as he can and that he is trying to keep a positive outlook that they can limit the cancer’s progression.

“I feel very blessed to be here speaking with you today. Some days are harder than others. I do get fatigued now. I do get very, very tired now. I’m not gonna mislead you about that,” he told listeners.

“But I am extremely grateful to be able to come here to the studio and to maintain as much normalcy as possible,” he said. “You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up.”

In recent months, Limbaugh has faced criticism for his comments on the coronavirus pandemic. In July, he said that he believed young people should stop wearing masks so that they can all get the virus and develop herd immunity, as The Inquisitr previously reported.