WWE News: Six-Time Former Champion Reportedly Set To Return Following Long-Term Absence Due To Injury

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, WWE superstar Jimmy Uso will reportedly return to action sometime between November and January.

The six-time Tag Team Champion has been out of action with a knee injury since WrestleMania 36. However, he has undergone surgery since then and he’s now in the process of getting back into in-ring shape.

Officials teased Jimmy’s full-time return at this year’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view. He appeared at the show during Jey Uso and Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship match and threw in the towel for his brother. While his segment didn’t involve any wrestling, it hinted at a future storyline for the superstar.

As Ringside News previously documented, Jey has promised to “handle” his brother down the line. He wasn’t happy about having the towel thrown in on his behalf, and that’s bound to play into a future angle.

However, while some dissension in the Uso ranks has been teased, Meltzer stated that there are currently no backstage plans to split up the former Tag Team Champions. It is believed that Jimmy will join the Friday Night SmackDown roster alongside his twin.

There has been speculation about Jimmy moving to Monday Night Raw as his real-life wife, Naomi, was sent to the red brand during the latest WWE draft.

In the past, the company has kept real couples on the same brand due to the busy touring schedule. However, since the pandemic is allowing performers to spend more time at home with their families, officials will likely keep Jimmy and Naomi on different shows for now.

As the Sportskeeda report highlighted, some major tag teams have already been split up this year. Now that Jey is showing potential as a singles star, officials might be keen to keep pushing him as such. However, the Usos might be exempt from this trend as there are reportedly long-term plans in place for them as allies.

The Inquisitr previously noted that there are supposedly plans in place to have the Usos join Reigns in a heel faction on the blue brand’s weekly show. The family unit, known as The Bloodline, has aligned on WWE television in the past. They could be set to receive more focus in the coming months.

As The Inquisitr article pointed out, the potential stable has been compared to the Samoan Swat Team, a legendary old-school faction that involved the Usos’ father Rikishi.