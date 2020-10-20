Russian Model Viki Odintcova Almost Appears To Be Naked In Revealing Nude Bikini

Viki Odintcova flaunted her bombshell curves in a bikini for the latest addition to her seductive feed, and it comes as no surprise that the hot snap has been earning rave reviews from her 5 million-plus fans.

The October 20 photo captured the model striking a sexy pose as she worked it for the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was at the Bulgari Hotel & Residences, where it looked to be a lovely day. There was a bright blue sky overhead and behind Viki were a tall building with glass balconies and a few nude umbrellas. Viki was perched up on the edge of a lounge chair, and her feet were dangling off the side.

The model rested one arm on the cushioned lounger and the opposite near her cheek. She gazed off into the distance with an alluring stare, and her lips were slightly parted. Viki put her incredible figure on display in a sexy bikini from Pache Swimwear. The top of the suit boasted a set of tiny cups that hardly contained her ample assets. Its thin straps wrapped over her slender shoulders and arms, leaving them on display for fans to admire. The color of the suit nearly matched Viki’s skin tone, and at first glance, it looked like she was nude.

Viki’s look also included a sheer cover-up that draped off her lower arms, giving the look a seductive vibe. She paired the top with a set of bottoms that were equally racy. It had thin straps that were worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The sexy design of the suit also allowed Viki to flaunt her sculpted legs.

Viki wore a single necklace on her collar, giving the beachside look the perfect amount of bling. The model also sported a pair of black aviator sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the blistering sun. She wore her long, dark locks down and at her back, and a few loose pieces waved in the wind.

Social media users have not been shy about showing their admiration for the update. More than 91,000 double-tapped the photo, and an additional 370-plus left comments.

“Wow how are u u are so beautiful Godbless you my angel,” one follower wrote, adding series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Viki you are beautiful girl,,,please be good girl,,,and enjoy the live,,,have a nice day,” a second social media user chimed in.

“WOWW CHARMING BODY CHARMING ORGANIC SEXXXY PRINCESS,” another social media user exclaimed with the addition of a few hearts.

“Good morning Beautiful have a blessed day. You are a treat,” a fourth raved.