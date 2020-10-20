Peta Murgatroyd Says ‘Yes’ To Another Baby After Shocking ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Elimination

The pro dancer is ready for Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd says she’s ready for a baby now that she’s out of the competition on Dancing with the Stars.

Following her shocking elimination from the ABC celebrity ballroom show with celebrity partner Vernon Davis, the 34-year-old pro dancer told Us Weekly that she wants to focus on having another child with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Yes to baby No. 2. For sure. I’m ready!”

Peta, who has a 3-year-old son, Shai Aleksandr, with Maks, added that while she will “miss” her long days of choreography with Vernon, she’s looking forward to settling down at home for a while.

“It’ll be nice to just have a chill morning,” Peta said. “We were just speaking about how much we love having a schedule … and that’s gonna be annoying for me for a second, but I have my family.”

The plans for another Chmerkovskiy baby are not a huge surprise. Peta recently told Us that she definitely wants another child with Maks “very, very soon” — and before Shai gets too much older. The pro dancer added that she wants her son to “grow up within his childhood with other siblings.”

With Dancing With the Stars now done for her until at least next fall, she will have extra time to focus on her plans for a baby.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Peta had previously teased that she hoped to “schedule in” a baby between DWTS seasons.

“We’re talking about it… and trying to — it sounds crazy — schedule it in,” she said. “The next season will probably be in fall again so, can I fit a baby in before then? Probably can, so we’ll see if it’s doable, yeah.”

But her plan to get pregnant now could mean she’ll have to break a “pregnancy pact” with her sister-in-law and fellow DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson. Jenna, who married Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy last year, told Us Weekly she cut a deal with her sister-in-law.

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” she revealed to the outlet.

Jenna is still in the DWTS competition, as is Val — and they are living separately due to COVID-19 safety protocols. So Peta and Maks may have a head start in the babymaking now.

In addition, both couples have optimistically committed to dates for the Maks & Val Live Motion Pictures Tour. After scrapping plans for the tour this year due to the health pandemic, new dates have been scheduled for next June through mid-August, per the show’s website. By the time the tour is done, the milestone 30th season of Dancing With the Stars could be coming around.

That doesn’t leave much of a window for a pregnancy and post-partum recovery.

Of course, Peta has pulled off pregnancy feats before — she was pregnant with Shai and dealing with morning sickness when she won the mirrorball trophy with partner Nyle DiMarco in 2016.