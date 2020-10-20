Olivia Mathers Shows Off Ripped Abs & Killer Curves In A Minuscule Black Bikini On The Beach

Olivia has been logging plenty of hours on the beach now that it is spring in Australia.

Olivia Mathers can’t seem to stay away from the beach. The model has already logged countless hours by the shore now that it is spring in Australia, and returned for another afternoon of sunshine on Tuesday. She took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a snap from her time by the water, delighting her hundreds of thousands of fans.

The 23-year-old was stretched out across a thin white blanket in the sand in the October 20 addition to her feed. She appeared to have found a nice, secluded spot, as there were no other beachgoers within eyesight of where she was set up to catch a few rays. A large floppy hat provided some shade for the social media star, effectively hiding her face as she basked in the warm sun.

The camera was positioned above Olivia, capturing almost a full-length look the beauty as she rocked an itty-bitty black bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, while its even tinier band helped to accentuate her slender frame. It had a plunging neckline that displayed an ample amount of the star’s cleavage, perfectly bronzed from all of her time outside. An eyeful of sideboob was also exposed thanks to the number’s minuscule triangle cups, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

Olivia’s bikini bottoms were equally as risque, further upping the ante of her scanty beach day ensemble. The bottoms boasted a classic triangle-style design with a high-cut leg that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs nearly in their entirety. It also had a thin waistband with gold hardware that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist, flat tummy, and ripped abs along the way.

The Aussie hottie had fans going wild over her phenomenal physique and smoking hot swimwear look, with many flocking to the comments section to let their admiration be known.

“So beautiful with an amazing, perfect body,” one person wrote.

“Flawless,” praised another user.

“Perfect tight tummy,” a third follower remarked.

“Bod goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

The shot has also racked up over 16,000 likes within just six hours of going live.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Olivia’s feed to get another glimpse at her impressive bikini body. On Sunday, the social media flaunted her ample assets again as she relaxed on the beach in an impossibly tiny white two-piece that let it all hang out. That look also fared extremely well, racking up nearly 21,000 likes and 124 comments to date.