Lauren Simpson Gives Show Of Her Sculpted Backside In Spandex Booty Shorts

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to post a new workout video set in which she trained her glutes and hamstrings and flaunted her sculpted booty.

For the workout, Lauren wore a brown outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top featured a halter-back style that covered the bulk of the model’s upper back and chest. It clung to her curves and left a strip of toned tummy exposed. The shorts rose high on her waist and extended to just below her backside, leaving the length of her muscular legs on display. The spandex material contoured to her curves and emphasized her pert derriere.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white socks and sneakers and accessorized with a black bracelet. She pulled her long, platinum-blond tresses back into a low ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during the fitness routine.

The fitness trainer carried out the training session at the World Gym Northern Beaches, according to the geotag on the post. She used a couple of different barbells and resistance bands to complete the moves. All eight of the exercises were featured in a separate video clip in the post.

Lauren began her routine with a set of good mornings, placing the barbell across her shoulders to carry out the move. She followed up with the reverse hack, which required the use of a specialized machine. The sumo deadlift with pause was featured in the third slide while the Bulgarian split squat with pause followed behind. Lauren demonstrated the glute bridge next, using both a weighted bar and a band for added resistance. The sixth exercise in the circuit was the standing abduction.

In the final third part of the workout, Lauren completed a back extension drop set that consisted of three versions — weighted with band, band only, and body weight only.

In the caption beneath the videos, Lauren wrote out the exercises and added the number of reps and sets trainees should do for each. She added that the routine includes her favorite exercises for training the glutes and hamstrings. The finisher is designed to really work the hamstring muscles.

The videos earned nearly 15,000 likes and several dozen comments within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Killer workout [fire emoji] might do this tomorrow,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Obsessed with this workout aaaand this colour on you!” another follower commented.