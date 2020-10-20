Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Fit Physique In Skimpy Pink Bikini While Posing At A Spa

On Tuesday, October 20, Bulgarian model Yanita Yancheva uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of a photo and a brief video.

The picture showed the 33-year-old posing on what appears to be pool steps in front of an iridescent tiled wall. She bent one of her knees and leaned back slightly, as she held onto the pool handrails. She tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, smiling brightly.

Yanita sizzled in a bright pink bikini that featured a ribbed top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. The color of the two-piece also beautifully complemented her tan skin.

The blond bombshell seemed to be wearing her hair in a low bun. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

Yanita appeared to have filmed the video herself. The clip began with her looking at her camera. She then panned to her chest and her washboard abs. The social media sensation ended the video by showing a beautiful body of water.

In the caption, Yanita noted that she recently managed to achieve a “200kg leg press.” She also suggested that the picture was taken and the clip was filmed at an earlier date during her stay at the Aquahouse Thermal & Beach, which is a spa located in Varna, Bulgaria.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 32,000 likes. Quite a few of Yanita’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Fantastic! Really great shape well done!” wrote one fan.

“Shredded gorgeousness,” added a different devotee, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Always beautiful always stunning @yanitayancheva,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Sexy and [b]eautfiul,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Yanita engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, earlier this month she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a cheeky mint green bikini. That post has been liked over 66,000 times since it was shared.