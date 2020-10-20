Ariana Grande Sends Hundreds Of Pizzas To Florida Voters

Ariana Grande is on a mission to keep American voters in line fed. The “7 Rings” singer has recently sent hundreds of pizzas to citizens queuing up to cast their ballots in Florida, Billboard reported.

Pizza to the Polls, a non-profit organization delivering free food to polling places, took to social media to share the news on Monday, October 19.

Thank you @arianagrande for sending hundreds of pizzas today to people waiting in line in Florida! Keep showing up! ???? pic.twitter.com/VzLIxbYucH — Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) October 19, 2020

Not long after Pizza to the Polls shared the video, Joan Grande — Ariana’s mother — retweeted the post, taking a moment to shout out her daughter.

“I am so proud of you @ArianaGrande… keeping true to who you are.. getting the vote out, thinking of others, supporting democracy in the face of authoritarianism,” she tweeted.

Naturally, the kind gesture didn’t go unnoticed to fans of the singer, who went on to praise Grande in the comments.

“We love you ariana thank you for thinking of the people as always,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“An absolute angel with the biggest heart I know,” another one tweeted.

“She’s a caring woman. One restaurant in my company went down/closed during covid. Just a place she ate at, and she gave thousands. Good soul,” a third fan added on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time Grande has sent free food to American voters this year, though. As reported by Billboard, the singer sent coffee and food to Kentucky voters waiting in line on Tuesday, June 23, the first day of the presidential primaries.

“Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line! please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u,” Grande told fans on Twitter.

The singer has always stressed the importance of voting, using social media as a tool to get her fans to the polls. Earlier this month, Grande was blamed for crashing the Florida voting website after she told her 77.9 million Twitter followers to register, as The Independent reported.

In 2019, Grande also partnered up with HeadCount — a non-profit voter registration organization — in order to increase the number of young voters in the 2020 presidential election. As reported by CNBC, the organization registered twice the voters as any other partnership over the last four years.

More recently, on Wednesday, October 7, Grande reminded her fans to register to vote, while teasing a new album on Twitter.

Not much has been revealed about what her new project will include, but the singer announced that it will be dropping by the end of October.