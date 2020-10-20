Jeffrey Toobin Gets Roasted On Twitter Following Apparent Phone Sex During Zoom Meeting, #MeToobin Trends

CNN legal analyst and New Yorker staff writer Jeffrey Toobin is facing ridicule and censure on social media after it was reported that he engaged in phone sex during a business meeting on Zoom.

Toobin was reportedly on a call with numerous staff members of The New Yorker as well as its affiliated podcast to discuss election night coverage when the incident occurred. Despite his work schedule, Toobin decided to engage in a concurrent second call for phone sex. During a break in the work meeting — when participants were reportedly supposed to brainstorm ideas — Toobin turned his focus to the second call and masturbated on camera, not realizing that he was still audible and visible to his colleagues.

The horrifying scene has since made the rounds on social media, with many making fun of the news analyst by calling the incident a #metoobin, a pun on the #metoo movement.

“Being caught on camera exposing yourself will now be known as #MeToobin,” tweeted one user.

“So, is ‘toobin’ a new verb to add to our lexicon? Meaning: ‘to tug the tube while zoomin,'” wrote a second person on Twitter.

However, others wrote that the offense was much more serious than how it was being treated in the media, with some even claiming that the indecent exposure was a form of sexual harassment.

“BTW this 100 percent sexual harassment and the only people deserving of your compassion and understanding are his coworkers who he exposed himself to. I’m shocked at the amount of ‘hey it happens to all of us’ comments on this story,” wrote comedian Christine Sydelko in a tweet.

“This was very ugly behavior – particularly in light of the past issues,” echoed Yahoo News White House correspondent Hunter Walker in a similar tweet.

Toobin has since released a short statement on the incident.

“I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” he wrote in a statement, per The New York Times.

This is not the first time that Toobin has been accused of sexual impropriety. Back in 2010, a woman alleged to The New York Daily News that the CNN analyst made continued inappropriate come-ons that were reportedly too graphic to print in the paper. The woman, who called his behavior “vile,” also said that Toobin followed her to her hotel room and tried to invite himself in.

Toobin has since been suspended from The New Yorker and is on leave from CNN. He is known for his strong liberal views and has even earned the ire of Donald Trump, Jr., who had previously called Toobin a “scumbag,” per The Inquisitr.