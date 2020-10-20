Demi Rose Displays Internet-Famous Curves In A Slinky Leopard-Print Dress At The Beach

Demi Rose Mawby is sharing more sizzling photos from her sun-kissed getaway in The Maldives, and followers are thrilled to see the British model showcasing one fabulous outfit after another as she documents her vacation. On Tuesday, the Instagram sensation displayed her internet-famous curves in a form-fitting leopard-print midi dress from PrettyLittleThing, posing for a sultry snap as she went for a stroll on the beach.

Snapped close to the water’s edge, the English beauty spotlighted her bodacious posterior, turning her back to the camera. The slinky dress did nothing but favors for her voluptuous figure, hugging her behind and highlighting the difference between her narrow waist and the swell of her hips. The strappy number was deep-cut on the side, teasing a peek at her perky chest. It featured a high slit that bared one of her pins, showing off her calves and ankles.

Demi glanced back at the camera with a smoldering gaze. She raised one hand to her head, perfectly framing her face between her forearm and shoulder. She sunk her fingers into her lavish mane, which looked tousled and windswept, fluttering in the breeze. The dress would have left much of her supple back on show had her cascading tresses not obstructed the view.

The 25-year-old ditched her shoes, burying her bare feet in the soft sand. She put one leg forward, slightly bending her knee as she got on her tiptoes. Fine grains clung to the sole of her foot, adding to her wild, untamed vibe.

A calm seascape unfolded in the background, showing an ashen sky that was almost the same color as sand and lilac waves softly breaking against the shore. The light-toned backdrop gave prominence to her chic attire, which was a chocolate-brown color that matched her hair.

Demi penned an inspirational caption for her photo. The brand ambassador made sure to credit PrettyLittleThing with a double tag in her post.

Followers seemed entranced by the curve-flaunting look, flocking to the comments to compliment the model. Her supporters dubbed Demi “queen of the sea,” labeling her as an “icon of beauty.”

“SUNSHINE MIX WITH A LITTLE HURRICANE,” one person wrote in all caps, leaving a trail of fire and open-mouth emoji.

“I stand helpless in front of this beauty,” gushed another smitten fan.

“Beautiful location and gorgeous pose on the beach,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“You’re the most beautiful rose in the whole world,” quipped a fourth devotee, who added a rose emoji for emphasis.

Demi has been dropping a slew of tantalizing pics of her time in the sun, flashing her bountiful curves in revealing swimwear for the benefit of her eager audience. Just two days ago, the gorgeous brunette poured her hourglass figure into an insanely high-cut black bathing suit. Before that, the stunner modeled an impossibly tiny red two-piece that left barely anything to the imagination.