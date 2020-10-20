WWE Rumors: Two ‘Marquee’ Opponents Reportedly Being Considered For Brock Lesnar, Per Dave Meltzer

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this year. However, some fans and pundits expect him to re-sign with the company eventually. If he does, he could reportedly face Drew McIntyre or Roman Reigns down the line.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Sportskeeda, it’s unlikely that “The Beast Incarnate” will be booked to face Bobby Lashley in his comeback match. While a dream bout between the pair has been teased for months, officials reportedly want to protect Lashley for now. It’s likely that the United States Champion would lose to Lesnar in a showdown of this magnitude.

Meltzer also noted that Lesnar’s comeback fight will likely take place in Saudi Arabia due to the financial incentives involved. If that’s the case, he will likely be pitted against the company’s biggest main event attractions.

“I think that they are going to want a more marquee name if that’s the right way to put it. It just seems like that’s where they’re going to go if they use him again. If they’re going to use him I think it’s probably Drew or Roman Reigns rather than Bobby Lashley.”

Lesnar has a storied history with both superstars. His last match in the company was against McIntyre at this year’s WrestleMania. Given that he was dominated and lost the WWE Championship at the event, it’s possible that officials will resurrect the rivalry.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, a rematch between the pair has reportedly been discussed for WrestleMania 37. That’s if the Scottish superstar is still the champion by the time the event rolls around.

A program with Reigns could also be interesting. The performers are no strangers to each other, but now that “The Big Dog” is in possession of the Universal title and managed by Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman, a prospective storyline could be interesting.

Meltzer went on to say that Lesnar has no plans to return to MMA. However, there have been some reports pertaining to him stepping into the octagon again in the near future. As The Inquistr previously noted, Jon Jones has expressed an interest in fighting the heavyweight.

As of this writing, the ball is in Lesnar’s court. He’s expected to wrestle again. As The Sun pointed out, Vince McMahon is supposedly prepared to meet any offer Lesnar receives from elsewhere in order to retain his services. However, he is technically eligible to pursue other ventures should he decide to.