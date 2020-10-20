Tiffany Trump Ripped For Her Appearance & Her Speech Following Pride Event In Florida

Earlier this week, the youngest daughter of President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump, spoke at a Pride event in hopes of helping her father’s re-election campaign. It had previously appeared that Tiffany was going to be left out of his campaigning efforts, but this new speech proved she was being used in whatever way possible.

The event, which took place at the Westshore Grand Hotel in Florida, has begun trending on Twitter alongside Tiffany herself as the blonde’s speech was rather cringeworthy.

According to Newsweek, Tiffany was slammed for her Pride speech, given how the Trump administration has negatively handled many laws that impact the LGBTQ community.

“I know what my father believes in. Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIIA+ community,” she said, leaving out the “T” to symbolize trans people.

The “prior to politics” clause has some scratching their heads, as it suggests Trump changed his views once he joined the political arena. No matter what Tiffany was trying to express with the comment, it came off terribly and offended many online.

Tiffany continuously referred to the LGBTQ community as just “gays” and “lesbians,” causing some watching the speech look away with embarrassment, and pushing them to speak out on Twitter.

“What in gay hell is this bullsh*t? Also there’s like 12 people in the room. Also I’m no longer convinced Eric Trump is the dumbest of them. It’s a tight race,” comedian Dana Goldberg tweeted, to overwhelming support.

How many of the folks at that Tiffany Trump "PRIDE" disaster were paid to be there? — inwoodguy (@Ambrodesigns) October 20, 2020

Seeing Tiffany Trump try to label her father,someone who banned trans people from serving in the army,tried to change the legal definition of gender&worked to make it possible for LGBTQ people to be discriminated against, as an LGBTQ ally makes my skin crawl as an LGBTQ person.???? — ????️‍???? 14 Days ???? #BidenHarris ???? ???? ???? (@Burkmc) October 20, 2020

Tiffany added that people reach out to her all the time, asking how she could possibly defend her father’s viewpoints when so many of her closest friends are members of the LGBTQ community. Unfortunately, she asked a question that she never ended up answering. The Georgetown alum kept referring back to the point that she knows her dad and what he stands for.

She also noted in her speech that one of her best friends died from AIDS complications and that Trump alleged there will be a cure for the disease in 10 years.

A second matter some took issue with was her appearance. Tiffany opted for a tight pink dress which was rather low-cut. She also bounced out onto the stage and blew kisses to the applauding crowd.

“Tell me this doesn’t have a real ‘drunk bridesmaid didn’t know she had to give a speech’ vibe,” one Twitter user wrote.

So no one is gonna point out Tiffany trump looked like a walking blonde bandaid in that pink dress??? — blackjamie (@lofijimmy) October 20, 2020

“Also, why does she sound like Miley Cyrus and Ivanka’s love child?” another tweeter added.

Many noted the similarity between Tiffany and Miley’s voices, with a few users suggesting the “Wrecking Ball” singer portray the presidential daughter on Saturday Night Live.