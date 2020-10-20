Bebe Rexha Flashes Voluminous Cleavage In Silky Red Top, Then Calls Men ‘Disgusting’ In Lip Sync Video

Bebe Rexha left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer posted a tongue-in-cheek video about the way she feels about men. Most of her 10.4 million followers thought that the clip was hilarious, while some fans felt insulted. In the share, she lip-synced to a popular TikTok skit but made the rendition her own.

Bebe Rexha Talks Dirty

The crooner started off the clip by holding the mic very close to her full lips and looking off-camera while talking about the tune.

“This is a song I wrote about men,” Bebe teased.

The rock star then goes on to say that the title of the piece is called “Ewww.”

The piano chords of the song begin playing while Bebe seemingly loses herself in the music and dances. While dipping her shoulders from side-to-side, she carefully swept her siren red bangs in front of her left eye. As some of her devotees noted, she oozed Jessica Rabbit-vibes.

By the end of the clip, she moved really close to the camera while mouthing a singular line. When the music stopped, she snapped her head at an angle and gave the lens some provocative side-eye.

“You’re disgusting,” she pretended to sing.

Red-Hot Looks

Bebe wore a strappy crimson number with a plunging neckline. The silk material clung to her voluptuous cleavage that was bedecked with four gold necklaces. She also wore a shrug that she pulled off her shoulders to expose her sun-kissed arms and décolletage.

The icon rocked a deep-side part and allowed her tresses to cascade down and frame her face. Bebe also accessorized with chain earrings, a statement ring, and vermillion red nails.

As The Inquisitr noted, Bebe also wore a sexy cut-out number recently that showed off her flawless figure.

Song Choice Decisions

The songstress continued the prank in her caption. She teased that she was contemplating releasing the tune but first wanted her fans to weigh in on her decision. She also asked her followers to follow her on the popular TikTok platform. She added a heart emoji at the end of her caption.

Her fans didn’t need to be asked twice and took to the social media platform in droves. This particular post has already garnered more than 291,000 likes and over 2,000 comments. Most of her admirers waxed lyrical about her beauty, talent, and sense of humor.

“Perfection… straight to the point. It’s true… we ARE pretty gross,” a follower joined in on the joke.

Another loved her look and paid her a compliment.

“Am I the only one getting major Jessica Rabbit vibes from your look? So cute,” they said.

At least one fan was not feeling Bebe’s vibe and expressed their disappointment.

“Not epic Bebe, you were my idol. Now I’m depressed,” they lamented.