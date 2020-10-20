Natalie Roush Sizzles In Lace Lingerie While Posing With Legs Wide Apart

Natalie Roush offered her 957,000 Instagram fans something to look at on Monday, October 19, in her most recent post. The brunette bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a skimpy lingerie set as she sprawled in a comfy chair with her legs wide apart.

Both photos were similar and featured Roush in a brown leather armchair. In the first, she had one foot up in between her thighs as she rested her knee against the side of the furniture. She looked sideways at a point outside of the frame.

The second shot captured her in a similar pose, but both of her feet were up in the chair. Roush also glanced at the camera, keeping her eyes soft while parting her lips.

Roush bared her hourglass figure in a two-piece set made from lacy brown fabric. The lace over the cups had enough solid parts to cover her chest and censor the photo. The bra also featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. Her bottoms also had lace panels on the front, and Roush wore the waistband high on her waist, baring her curvy hips.

Roush swept her hair to one side, allowing her pink tresses to tumble over her shoulder.

Roush asked in the caption if her fans know what they’ll be dressing up as for Halloween.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. In under a day, the pictures have attracted more than 55,800 likes and upwards of 460 comments. They flocked to the comments section to engage with her question and also to express their admiration for Roush’s natural beauty.

“You are the definition of NATURAL BEAUTY MY LOVE,” raved a fan.

“Hope you don’t mind me saying you my WCF [two heart-eyes emoji] I mean my Woman Crush Forever,” replied another user.

“You seriously have the most amazingly sexy perfect beautiful body I have ever seen baby your my dream girl,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

“You are looking extremely stunning as always wow. What a fine beauty you are to witness,” asked a fourth user.

Roush is well known among her followers for showcasing her curves in racy ensembles. Last week, she uploaded another image in which she rocked a skimpy two-piece, though this time it was a white swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. It featured an interesting top with a sporty bodice that included an extra strap that wrapped around her ribcages, creating a cut-out that teased plenty of underboob. Her bottoms had thin side ties that sat high on her waist.