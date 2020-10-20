Kirstie Alley Defends Her Support Of Donald Trump: ‘It’s Either A Vote For A Republic Or A Vote For Socialism’

Kirstie Alley took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend her support of Donald Trump, equating a vote for Joe Biden with a vote for socialism.

On Saturday, the former Cheers actress tweeted that she would be voting for the incumbent president, for whom she voted four years ago.

I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it???? — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2020

In a series of follow-up tweets over the next several days, she explained that she was prepared for the likelihood that Twitter users would drag her for the decision, and that she was sticking by it. Indeed, several users did take her to task for the tweet, and some were less than kind.

“I’m sure the white supremacist groups will love it,” wrote one user.

“Or your 1 follower that you accumulated in a year,” Kirstie tweeted in reply.

On Monday, she tweeted that she had voted, taking advantage of her state’s absentee voting. That tweet was similarly met with derision.

On Tuesday, she defended her decision to endorse Trump and vote for him again, while at the same time equating Biden’s platform with socialism.

“I’m voting for a system. I’ve narrowed it down for myself. It’s either a vote for a republic or a vote for socialism,” she tweeted.

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

She also referenced the expected backlash, noting that there is room for differing political views while still maintaining civility.

“It’s ok if you disagree. We can still be friends..standing together in the gas station lines if your team wins,” she added.

As was the case with her previous tweets in support of Trump, she got dragged in the comments by users who are not fans of the 45th president.

Several rejected the comparison of Biden’s platform to socialism.

“It’s not socialism. It’s Democratic Socialism. Examples of what good it can do for a country are found in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Australia, New Zealand, just to mention a few,” tweeted one user.

Another accused her of not thinking for herself.

“You’re just parroting Trump,” they tweeted.

She also got some support, such as from a commenter who wrote on Twitter that she was in a minority by taking such a position and was attacked for it. The user thanked her for taking a stand.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alley has supported Trump throughout his presidency, while at the same time trying to advocate for civility. In 2018, during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, she and another houseguest started to get into an argument about politics, but she went into another room before things got too rancorous.