‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Urges Fans To Vote While Clad In Ripped Denim & Snakeskin-Print Boots

Leah Messer jumped on the celebrity bandwagon, using her platform to her urge her followers to get out and vote. The reality star took to her Instagram page on October 19 to share a sizzling shot where she looked dressed to impress.

The selfie-styled shot captured the Teen Mom 2 star posed in the middle of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Charleston, West Virginia, where she posed on a white porch that was surrounded by lush greenery. The mother of three sat down, resting her back against the wooden railing and gazing into the camera with a sultry stare. Leah tucked one leg toward her chest and folded the other in front of her.

The MTV star was dressed in a cream-colored sweater that draped perfectly over her figure. It had long sleeves that were loose on her arms, and its scooped neckline teased a peek of her bronzed collarbone. She teamed the top with a pair of light-wash jeans that fit snug on her thighs and more loosely on the lower half of her legs. The garment had a few distressed details on the thighs and knees, adding a trendy element to the look. She wore the waistband high on her trim midsection. The hem of one leg rolled up slightly, exposing a pair of smoking-hot snakeskin-print boots.

Leah styled her brunette locks with a side part and a few loose waves. She wore some of her hair over her shoulders, and the rest of her mane spilled down her back. In the caption of the post, Leah reminded her fans to vote, and she made sure to tag her glam squad for helping her to achieve the casual-chic look.

Leah’s message has been well-received by her eager audience, and it’s attracted a ton of attention. Within a matter of hours, more than 44,000 social media users have double-tapped the update, and an additional 350 flocked to the comments section to shower Leah’s post with love. Several fans applauded her looks and outfit, while many others let her know their voting plans.

“We all know who the hottest mama at those polls were!!!!” one follower gushed, adding a string of hearts to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful pic & message, hope you voted early. You are my favorite mama on Teen Mom,” a second social media user complimented.

“So beautiful!!! Did you get your eyebrows microbladed? If not what do you use?” another one of Leah’s fans asked.

“Gorgeous. Outwardly, it’s a given, but you have grown into your own being as a strong woman and mother. It’s lovely on you,” one more supporter raved.