Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Curves In Partially Unbuttoned Top For ‘Pokemon’-Inspired Cosplay

On Tuesday, October 20, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post that consisted of two side-by-side photos, inspired by the Pokémon franchise.

The pictures showed the 30-year-old dressed as a sexy version of the character Lass. Niece’s costume featured a partially unbuttoned white shirt that showcased her ample cleavage. She paired the top with a gray pleated mini skirt, a burgundy blazer, a matching tie, and a pair of black tights. In order to look more like the Pokémon trainer, the model also sported a blond wig that had been styled in voluminous curls.

In the first image, Niece stood with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She jutted out her hips, as she held onto a replica of a Pokéball. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The following photo showed Niece posing in a way that looked as though she was being hit in the head with a Pokéball.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to Pokémon battles.

Quite a few of Niece’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You look fantastic in this look. Very pretty,” wrote one fan.

“And I thought she was a baddie as a brunette. My legs are weak now,” added a different devotee.

“Not that my opinion should ever matter on such topics but I am very much enjoying the blonde on you. Completely hella different but d*mn you pulled it off. Morphe Queen,” remarked another follower.

“I love your hair in this one,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding two red heart emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a photo, in which she wore strappy red lingerie with lace detailing and low-rise jeans. That provocative picture has been liked over 129,000 times since it was shared.