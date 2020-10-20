Scott Baio Claps Back After John Stamos Volunteers To Play Chachi In ‘Happy Days’ Reunion

The 'Happy Days' alum told the 'Full House' veteran he should take care of his TV wife.

John Stamos offered to play Chachi in a Happy Days reunion, but the original star of the role thinks he should worry about the characters from his own TV show, Full House.

The exchange started after it was announced that several cast members from the classic Milwaukee-set sitcom will reunite for a virtual fundraiser on October 25 to benefit the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, per The New York Post.

The Happy Days reunion is expected to include Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham), Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham), Don Most (Ralph Malph), Anson Williams (Potsie Weber), and more.

Original stars Tom Bosley (Howard Cunningham) and Erin Moran (Joanie) have both passed away, so the only main cast member missing from the show’s early seasons is Scott Baio, who played Fonzie’s cousin — and Joanie’s future husband — Chachi Arcola on the series.

Rachel Luna / Getty Images

But Baio, who debuted the Chachi role as a teen in the late 1970s, is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and has spoken at conventions on his behalf. So with Baio out for a Democratic-theme event, Stamos got cheeky on Twitter by asking if he could fill in for the 60-year-old actor.

Stamos offered his services in response to a tweet by Howard, who announced the reunion to support Wisconsin democrats in the “swing state.” After Stamos asked if he could play Chachi, in a tweet seen below, Baio fired back to advise him to go take care of “Aunt Becky.” Stamos’ clap back was in reference to Stamos’ TV wife, Lori Loughlin, who is headed to jail after being charged in the college admissions scandal.

Shouldn't you be taking care of Aunt Becky? ???? — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) October 20, 2020

In addition to putting Stamos on blast, Baio retweeted comments from outraged fans who are angered that the beloved ’50 themed-sitcom is being used for political purposes decades after the ABC hit ended its 11-season run.

“What a shame to use a classic show like Happy Days about Americana to promote an anti-American socialist. #Shameful,” Baio tweeted.

In another tweet, he added, “This is what Hollywood has come to.”

Baio also thanked a fan who told him that no one could ever replace him as Chachi.

“The original Wah Wah Wah! Thanks, ” Baio tweeted.

While his chances of filling in as Chachi are looking slim, Stamos does have some connections to the cast in his past. The actor previously shared a throwback pic of him posing with Winkler when his team played the crew of the sitcom in an ABC softball game. Stamos repped General Hospital at the time, where he played a somewhat Fonzie-ish character, Blackie Parish.