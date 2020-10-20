Veronica Bielik Flaunts Her Curves In A Pale Blue Romper

In her latest Instagram share, Polish model Veronica Bielik stunned her 2.9 million followers with a dazzling duo of snaps in which she showcased her hourglass figure. The photo was taken in Bodrum, Turkey, as the geotag indicated, and Veronica appeared to be strolling down a stretch of sidewalk bordered by lush green grass. A set of stairs was visible behind her, and the background was slightly blurred so that her beauty remained the focal point.

Veronica’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled in two braids that were secured with gray elastics. She kept her gaze focused on the ground, a soft smile gracing her lips as she strolled in the shade. She rocked an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, in case her followers were interested.

The garment she wore had a simple silhouette, and was crafted entirely from a pale blue ribbed fabric that stretched over her sexy curves. The neckline dipped low, showing off some skin, and featured a trio of buttons down her chest. The piece had long sleeves and the fabric clung to her figure, stretching over her ample assets before nipping in at her slim waist and extending back over her hips. The hem came just an inch or so down her thighs, leaving her toned legs on full display.

For the second shot, she angled her body slightly, and the pose highlighted her ample assets. She lifted her gaze as well, staring right at the camera with a radiant smile on her face. She rested both hands on her thighs, with her fingertips appearing to be curled and tucked into the hem of her romper. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 47,800 likes within just four hours. It also racked up 548 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Your smile is contagious, you’re a beauty to behold. Keep being stunning and remain blessed!” one fan wrote.

“Your beauty is a deadly weapon,” another follower added.

“Looking absolutely beautiful as always Veronica,” a third fan remarked, including a variety of flame emoji alongside his compliment.

“This is adorable,” another follower chimed in, loving the look.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Veronica shared a short video clip in which she flaunted her buxom curves in a blue-and-white striped bikini that left little to the imagination. She stood on a balcony area with a breathtaking view, and the clip was filled while she was on a vacation in Greece, spending some time on Mykonos Island, as the geotag indicated.