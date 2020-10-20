Sofia Bevarly Showcases Her Voluptuous Chest & Bodacious Booty In Revealing Swimsuit

Model Sofia Bevarly appears to be taking advantage of the warmer temperatures in California. On Tuesday, the beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her curvaceous figure in a copper-colored swimsuit with a plunging neckline and high-cut legs.

Sofia’s bathing suit was made from a shimmery fabric that popped against her sun-kissed skin. The neckline fell well below her breasts, and the sides were narrow, giving her the opportunity to showcase her voluptuous chest. The cheeky cuts on the legs showed off her bodacious booty.

Sofia wore her tresses down around her shoulders.

The popular influencer went light on her accessories, wearing only a couple of rings.

The post was geotagged at Malibu Beach in the sunshine state. The pictures captured Sofia on the shore with the ocean behind her. Large rocks as well as a small cliff were also visible in the distance.

Sofia turned up the sex appeal in the first frame. With her back to the camera, she arched her back and flaunted her derrière and slender waist. She stood with one leg slightly forward, showing off her shapely thighs. The model tilted her head back and ran her hands through her thick hair, showcasing her toned shoulders and arms. The sun hit the front of her body, causing her skin to glow.

For the second slide, Sofia faced the lens. She sat on her feet and held her hands by her sides, putting her hourglass figure on display. She looked toward the ocean with a contemplative expression on her face. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage, which filled out the top of the swimsuit nicely. The cuts on the legs flashed a bit of the bare skin on her lower abdomen.

Her online audience seemed to be impressed with the pictures, with more than 14,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Many fans took to the comments section to give the snaps some love.

“Wow, you always so gorgeous, but terrific pictures the lighting is spectacular,” one admirer wrote.

“You’re forever absolutely breathtaking @sofia_bevarly. Queen,” added a second Instagram user.

“Love that beach! You look beautiful!” gushed a third follower.

“such a gorgeous lady! WOW!” a fourth fan chimed in.

The model certainly has a body that seems to be made for swimsuits — especially bikinis. Last month, she shared a a photo that saw her rocking a tiny two piece number while she wore a matching, sheer coverup loosely around her forearms.