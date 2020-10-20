Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Curves In Strappy Black Lingerie, Teases The Back Of Her Look

Abigail Ratchford just recently made her return to Instagram, and she’s already bringing the heat. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” posted a sultry set of photos on Tuesday morning in which she rocked a strappy black lingerie set that showcased her assets. In the caption, she wrote a clever poem that teased viewers about waiting to see the back of the sexy ensemble.

Abigail’s look included a demi-cut bra with belt buckles at the center, a cut-out, and small gold detailing. She let the straps hang loosely on her forearms, so her ample cleavage was completely on display. Additionally, the top appeared to shift slightly, so some underboob could be seen via the cut-out. The lower belt was fastened tightly around the base model’s bust to push her chest up.

Abigail’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching garter, which hugged her hourglass figure closely. The straps ran down her leg and wrapped around her thighs. Beneath the garter, the babe rocked a lingerie bottom with sides that came up above her hips and exposed her shapely legs.

Abigail completed the ensemble with a pair of leather thigh-high lace-up boots and a white rose in one hand. She styled her dark locks down in loose waves.

The photos, one cropped and one full-size, showed the model standing in a room with bright green walls and a tile floor. The corners of what appeared to be some statues could be seen on either side of her. Natural light filled the room and washed over her tan skin, giving her a radiant glow.

Abigail stood with one hip pushed out to the side and her knees slightly bent. She flexed her ab muscles and playfully tugged at her top as she looked off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

The post received more than 22,000 likes and just over 330 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with her fanbase. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Hottest babe!!” fellow model Khloe Terae wrote with black hearts and a few flame emoji.

“You are THE goddess,” another user added.

“Looking so gorgeous Abigail,” a third follower wrote.

“Very beautiful,” a fourth fan penned.

Abigail always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another recent share, the hottie sported a skintight dress with the front completely open. She covered her busty bare chest with her hands, making for a very steamy photo session.