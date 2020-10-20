Ana Cheri Shows Off Toned Tummy In A Chain Bikini While Practicing Self Care

Ana added gold jewelry.

Ana Cheri looked relaxed and happy in a photo that showed off just one way that she practices self care. The snap was shared to her Instagram account early on Tuesday.

Ana, 34, rocked a revealing look as she took her relaxation to the max. The fitness model gave off a sexy vibe as she opted for a dark green bikini. The top was cut in a classic triangle design that boasted thin straps and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching bottoms stood out due to their gold chain straps, which were placed high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her slim waist while accentuating her toned tummy. Her long, lean legs and muscular thighs were also in full view.

Ana decided to match her jewelry to the bikini, rocking gold bracelets on both wrists and a chain around her neck. A large ring could also be spotted on her finger.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in a mess of loose waves, which she tried to control by pushing them over her shoulder. Her whole body was visible in the shot as she laid back on a large white lounge chair.

Ana rested on her side with her back arched and her legs crossed. She raised both of her hands, using one to shield the bright sunlight from her eyes, while the other grabbed at her hair. Her head was tilted upward and her eyes were closed as she looked to be soaking up the serene bit of nature. Behind her, some crystal clear water was visible.

In the caption, Ana declared that self care didn’t have to be a weekend event, revealing that there was no better time than a Tuesday to do a mini reset and recharge your battery.

The model’s over 12 million followers made short work of showing the revealing snap some love, giving the post over 65,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 530 messages.

“Wherever you’re going, take me with you,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you looking so beautiful!!!! Have a great day!” another stated.

“Best photo of the week,” declared a third user.

“You are the most beautiful woman alive with the most beautiful physique ever,” a fourth person commented on Ana’s photo.