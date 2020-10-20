Kim Kardashian Posts Snap With Lawyer Friends, Tells Fans To Surround Themselves With ‘Ambitious’ People

Kim Kardashian showcased her cleavage in an Instagram snap on Monday, as she urged her fans to always surround themselves with “people who are smart and ambitious.” Kim posed with two friends for the photo — lawyer Erin Haney and human rights attorney Jessica Jackson — whom she may have met on her high-profile journey to become a lawyer.

Kim wore a gold and white maxi dress for the snap, which perfectly showcased her famous hourglass figure. The gown featured two thin black shoulder straps, securing it in place, and bared a significant helping of Kim’s iconic cleavage with a low, curved neckline. She wore her long dark locks in a high ponytail with some of her straight, sleek tresses falling over her right shoulder, and kept two thin strands out of the up ‘do to frame her face. Kim sat in the middle of her two friends with her hands crossed on her lap, as she pouted at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star’s pals looked glamorous too, as Jessica sported a blue outfit and Erin wore a black lacy top with black jeans. Jessica appeared flattered by Kim’s caption.

“Such a compliment coming from one of the smartest, hardest working, passionate and most ambitious people on this planet!,” she wrote in the comments section, alongside three red heart emoji.

Kim’s caption appeared to resonate with many of her followers too, as the post racked up over 1.5 million likes in the space of 19 hours. Many fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the reality star’s musings.

“Well let’s be friends, Kim!,” wrote one admirer.

“Queens,” commented another, who added three heart-eye emoji to their words.

“Luv u kim omg luv u!!,” contributed a third.

Kim is believed to be well on her way to becoming a lawyer after she announced in 2019 that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship. As Vogue reported, the beauty mogul revealed that her experiences pushing for criminal justice at the White House inspired her surprising decision to go into law.

“I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh — I need to know more,” she told the publication. “I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case.”