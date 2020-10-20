Bill Cosby Looks Disheveled & Almost Unrecognizable In Latest Mug Shot Photo

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby looked almost unrecognizable in his latest mug shot, taken while the former actor remains in jail after his conviction of indecent assault against a Toronto woman.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections website, the new picture was taken on September 4 at around 9:30 a.m. at the SCI Phoenix state prison. The website also listed some details about him, including height and age.

In the new photo, Cosby had frizzy gray hair that was substantially longer than his usual length. He also appeared unshaven and with scruff in addition to unbrushed eyebrows. Though he offered a small smile, he looked down and away from the camera. Last but not least, a white COVID-19 face mask hung around his neck and rested on his chest.

SCI Phoenix

The new look is a drastic change from Cosby’s appearance in a previous mugshot. In the picture, he was much more polished. He wore a white collared shirt and navy-and-red suspenders. He was clean-shaven and sported shorter hair. Unlike this recent shot, his previous photo did not feature a smile; instead, it was a grim expression as he looked down.

Prisoners are often taken to get new pictures to take into account changes in appearance. For example, Charles Manson has had around 30 mug shots taken in total, which have continued despite his sentence of life in prison.

The mug shot is making the rounds on social media, with many users claiming that the disheveled picture is a symbol of 2020, which has seen the novel coronavirus pandemic in addition to civil unrest and major economic anxiety.

“Bill Cosby’s latest mug shot has 2020 written all over it, because there’s a face mask hanging around his neck… and the look on his face a little unnerving,” noted one such tweet.

“Man, he looks rough,” echoed a second Twitter user.

A couple more joked that Cosby might have been smiling because he had recently eaten a “pudding pop,” referencing a popular Cosby Jell-O commercial that was popular in the 1980s.

“He had just finished a Pudding Pop,” one such Twitter user wrote.

Other social media users took the renewed interest in Cosby to voice their thoughts on the #MeToo movement or their belief of Cosby’s innocence.

The former Hollywood mogul was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault in September 2018 and was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison, in addition to a $25,000 fine. As many as 60 other woman also accused Cosby of assault, though he was immune from potential prosecution because of the statute of limitations.

As was recently reported by The Inquisitr, Cosby had recently been in the headlines after new allegations that he had fired Lisa Bonet from his eponymous show after he learned she was pregnant.