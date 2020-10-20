Alexa Collins Flaunts Massive Cleavage While Clad In A Ribbed Bra For Up-Close & Personal Selfie

Alexa Collins took to Instagram to share another smoking-hot photo that saw her in nothing more than a low-cut bra. The model and social media influencer’s October 20 update has quickly attracted a ton of attention from her 1.1 million fans.

The photo captured Alexa posed in the center of the frame. Alexa was posed indoors, but the up-close and personal nature of the shot obscured most of the background aside from a ceiling fan. The model faced her chest toward the camera, turning her head to the side and gazing into the camera with a sultry stare. Alexa had her lips slightly parted in the sexy pose. She tucked one arm close to her chest and held the opposite near her face as she held a container of Bali Body cream. In the caption, she noted that the product is for “minimal coverage and a natural glow.”

Alexa flaunted her killer curves in a sexy bra that left little to the imagination. The mauve-colored garment boasted a ribbed fabric that added another element of sexy to the shot. It had tiny cups and a plunging neckline that offered a generous glimpse of cleavage. The top of the garment was trimmed with the Lounge Underwear logo, which helped draw even more attention to her voluptuous assets. The cups were spaced far apart, and they had a revealing, underwire bottom.

Alexa paired the scandalous top with a black sweater. She playfully let one sleeve drape off her arm, teasing a glimpse of her shoulders and bicep. She wore her blond, highlighted locks with a deep side part, and her hair tumbled messily over her shoulders and back.

It has not taken too much time for Alexa’s audience to flood the post with praise. As of this writing, the upload has been live for an hour, and it’s already amassed over 7,000 likes and 150-plus comments for her adoring fans. While most social media users were quick to applaud Alexa’s killer figure, a few asked questions about the lotion from Bali Body that she was promoting.

“So intoxicatingly beautiful. Your body is a foribben fruit,” one follower gushed, adding several flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“But you already have a natural beauty…” another fan wrote in reference to the model’s caption.

“Always you are full of attraction and erotic with your pretty face. How much is the lotion,” a third Instagrammer asked.

“Wow you are so beautiful do you even need makeup. I love you,” one more complimented with a trio of hearts.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Alexa rocked another racy outfit, that time a little black dress.