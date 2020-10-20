Bella And Gigi Hadid Unfollow Kim Kardashian As They Reportedly Feud Over Armenia

Kim Kardashian is reportedly battling with Gigi and Bella Hadid over their apparent support of Armenia in their conflict with Azerbaijan. Things are said to have got so heated that the two model siblings decided to unfollow the 39-year-old on social media — while continuing to follow her siblings, The Sun reported.

“Bella and Gigi posted about Armenia last weekend, in a greater effort to raise awareness about the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan,” the source said.

But they ended up changing course.

“The girls got backlash online so they deleted those posts,” the insider added.

Initially, it wasn’t clear why they removed their messages, but Kim apparently later found out that the siblings, who are linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family through Caitlyn Jenner, might be in support of Azerbaijan over Armenia.

So she decided to discuss the situation with them and express her own position.

“Kim texted both of them, reaching out to try to inform them about the conflict because she has been raising awareness about Armenia’s cause, but Bella and Gigi did not take that well and got upset,” the source claimed.

Apparently, the conversation didn’t go over well.

“Bella and Gigi unfollowed Kim shortly thereafter,” the insider said.

The conflict between the two countries emerged weeks ago over a disputed territory in the Caucasus mountains. During the battle, Azerbaijan claimed that an Armenia missile killed over a dozen civilians in a city away from the main fighting. Armenia asserted that Azerbaijan had killed civilians, as well.

While they brokered a cease-fire two days ago, they have both accused the other of violating the agreement, as NPR reported.

Kim has been vocal about her support for the country, visiting repeatedly and donating a million dollars to a fund aimed at supporting the country, which she has ancestry from.

“We need international observers to investigate & call for international political and diplomatic measures to prevent unnecessary escalation & tragedy,” Kim said recently of the conflict.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

The drama only adds to the continuing situation unfolding in her personal life. According to recent reports, Kim and her husband Kanye West have been struggling behind-the-scenes after the rapper revealed personal details about their family, including that he wanted to have his eldest daughter aborted and that he has been trying to divorce Kim. He also suggested that his mother-in-law Kris Jenner is a white supremacist.

Reportedly, the makeup mogul is considering divorcing West, and already has the plan laid out, as The Inquisitr previously reported.