Lindsey Vonn Goes Scantily Clad In Strapless Thong Bikini While Saying Goodbye To The Bahamas

Lindsey revealed she was sad to leave the tropical paradise.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn used a steamy photo to say goodbye to the tropical paradise of The Bahamas as she revealed to her 2 million followers that she was sad to leave her most recent vacation destination.

Lindsey, 36, has been showing off some seriously stunning snaps from her getaway via her Instagram account. The photos have featured the athlete and her fiancé P.K. Subban having some fun in the sun as they show off their toned bodies at the beach and near the water.

Lindsey wore a brown glitter bikini for the shot. The top was strapless and fit tightly around her chest while showing off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her muscled back. The matching thong bottoms wrapped snugly around her slim waist and rested high over her curvy hips. Of course, it was her round booty and lean legs that stole the show in the snap.

Lindsey was pictured walking down the beach with her backside facing the camera. She had both of her arms hanging at her sides and one foot in front of the other as she left a trail of footprints in the sand. Her back was slightly arched as she held her shoulders back and turned her head to the side. Her look was accessorized with a bracelet on her wrist and a pair of sunglasses.

The background of the photo was nearly as stunning as Lindsey’s killer curves. A bright blue sky complete with white fluffy clouds was visible. The white sand and crystal clear water could also be seen.

Her long, blond hair was styled in sleek, straight strands that appeared to be a bit damp. The fell down her back and were pushed over one shoulder.

Lindsey’s followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the revealing snapshot. The pic collected more than 48,000 likes within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 300 messages in the comments section.

“Eligible to be a Sports Illustrated bathing suit model!” one follower stated.

“You are the gold standard for women and men! Strong, beautiful human and all around wonderful!!!” remarked another.

“This vieeewwwwww!!!! Oh. The beach looks nice too,” a third person gushed.

“Wow you look amazingly beautiful Lindsey!” a fourth user wrote.

The gold medalist looks great in a bathing suit, and for good reason. She’s often seen hitting the gym to mold her stunning physique.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey recently dressed her fit figure in a pair of tight jeans and an off-the-shoulder sweater.