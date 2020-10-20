Bri Teresi Rocks Chain Bikini While Sitting On A Rock For Hot New Share

Bri Teresi gave her 1.1 million Instagram fans quite a treat on Monday, October 19, when she shared a new picture that saw her smoldering in a skimpy chain bikini that left little to the imagination as she posed seductively on a beach.

The Maxim bombshell was photographed sitting on a rocky surface. The ocean stretched across the background, indicating she was near the beach. According to the background, the photo shoot took place in Malibu, California. Teresi was captured from a three-quarter angle as she posed with her legs spread open. She leaned slightly forward, enhancing her toned upper abs.

Teresi turned her head in the opposite direction, fixing her gaze on a point in the distance. She squinted her eyes with intensity while allowing her lips to hang open in a seductive manner.

Teresi rocked a sexy two-piece bathing suit made of a metallic pink fabric that glistened in the sun. It featured gold chain straps that tied behind her neck and matching gold detailing along the edges. Her top also included small triangle cups that ruched along the bottom string, exposing plenty of cleavage.

Her matching bottoms had the same chain details near her hipbones. Teresi tied the strings into bows that sat low on her hips.

In the caption, Teresi asked her followers to guess what she was thinking about. She also credited Los Angeles-based photographer Jentrie Bentley for the photo.

The post was popular with her fans, who liked it more than 10,200 times within half a day. They also left more than 310 comments, using the space below the picture to try to read Teresi’s mind while also gushing over her beauty and modeling skills.

“This is taken way too long, did he take the picture or not I have to pee,” one user wrote.

“Should I take a dip in the water. You always look amazing,” replied another fan.

“Spending Christmas with me on a lonely island paradise!” a third one chimed in.

“I’m thinking that your [sic] the prettiest girl in the world,” added a fourth follower.

Teresi has been on a roll as of late, sharing a host of new content that ranges from racy videos and professional photo shoots. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she shared a video-clip over the weekend in which she rocked a sexy lingerie set while posing outdoors. Its rose-nude color complemented her skin tone and featured an underwire bra that helped to emphasize her busty chest. The underwear bottoms boasted a hipster design that bared her tight derriere.