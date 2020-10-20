Donald Trump Says His Campaign Is ‘Going Very Well,’ Joe Biden Is ‘Imploding’

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Tuesday, President Donald Trump discussed the ongoing presidential race.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Trump said that his reelection effort is “going very well,” unlike Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s bid.

“It’s just going very well,” he said, before ripping into Biden.

“I think he’s imploding, you look at all that corruption in his family, tremendous corruption.”

The commander-in-chief was referring to allegations concerning Biden’s son, Hunter.

Recently-released information, reportedly taken from the younger Biden’s computer, alleges that he long cultivated inappropriate business relationships with Ukrainian and Chinese oligarchs, effectively selling access to his father.

The former Delaware senator has refused to address these reports. Last week, when CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked for a comment, Biden dismissed the question, attacking Erickson and describing the allegations as a “smear campaign” meant to damage his candidacy.

“That laptop, no one has ever seen anything like it, he’s gone into hiding,” Trump said of his opponent.

He then urged Attorney General William Barr to act quickly and appoint a special investigator to launch a probe into the Bidens.

“We got to get the attorney general to act, and he’s got to act fast, he’s got to appoint somebody,” he argued.

This was not the first time for Trump to publicly disparage Barr. In an interview earlier this month, he expressed frustration with Barr’s handling of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

The commander-in-chief and his allies have long claimed that Mueller’s probe was orchestrated by former Barack Obama administration officials.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump discussed the upcoming debate, drawing a comparison between Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary was a much smarter person than him, but they play a much dirtier game, and she was dirty with emails and everyone else…she was terrible,” he said.

Trump also suggested that a Biden administration would implement socialist policies and turn the United States into Venezuela.

“The bottom line: The American dream, the great American dream versus being a socialist hellhole,” is how he framed the 2020 presidential election.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Polling does not suggest that Biden’s campaign is imploding. On the contrary, Trump is trailing his opponent nationwide and in critical battleground states.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, Trump has fallen behind in the swing states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Arizona.

Per The Hill, the Biden campaign has warned Democrats against complacency, noting that Trump still has a path to victory.