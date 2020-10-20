Blake Shelton Jokes In ‘The Voice’ Clip He Lies To The Other Coaches To Get The Best Artists On His Team

Blake Shelton joked in a new Instagram clip posted by The Voice that he lies to the other coaches in order to get the best artists on his team. The coach with the most wins under his belt — a total of six — Blake revealed his tactics in order to score the best singers and performers each season, to the delight of his fellow panelists Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

Blake told the cameras that he is always looking for something a little bit different when it comes to completing his group and revealed that the times he had won his seasons, it was not with a country singer. He said he was always on the “prowl” when it came to finding someone that would give him a chance at the top spot.

In the video clip, Blake claimed he may be “full of crap,” but he would not be deterred as he spoke to a performer.

“I do lie, but only when something is important to me,” he joked. “It’s worth it to me to lie to these other coaches to get somebody like you on my team.”

Gwen, John, and Kelly shared their own tactics when it came to winning the season.

The former No Doubt singer said that her team would eventually be about uniqueness and originality. She revealed she would like to mentor a young girl singer who is talented and had a dream she herself had already lived.

John shared it was the voices that moved him and made him turn his red chair. He explained he wanted to share his own experiences in the music business as he assisted a potential winner.

Kelly claimed she craved and loved “variety” for her group of performers. She said she loved all genres of music and wanted an equal representation of those as she built her own winning panel.

Fans responded positively to the coach’s comments and shared their own excitement for this season of The Voice.

“Do Gwen & Blake HAVE to turn around equally simultaneously for the same person every single time tho? Get a room!!!! Lol,” quipped one Instagram user.

“Can’t wait!!!! It’s been so long and these coaches are among my favorites. Talent looks amazing,” wrote a second fan.

“Y’all are a trip. I love your show The Voice but what I most like about it’s the way y’all get along so good and the jokes, OMG. You put a smile on me and the world,” remarked a third follower.