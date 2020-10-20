Robert Redford Suffering ‘Immeasurable’ Grief Following The Death Of His Son James At Age 58

The actor is grieving the death of his second son 60 years after he lost his first child.

Robert Redford is mourning the death of his 58-year-old son, James. The 84-year-old movie icon is grieving privately with his family following James’ passing from liver cancer while he was awaiting a transplant in California late last week.

In a statement to Page Six, Redford’s rep, Cindi Berger, said the actor’s loss is impossible to grasp.

“The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband, and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking, and devoted passion to conservation and the environment.”

Berger added that Redford is is “mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy.”

James was Redford’s son from his marriage to ex-wife Lola Van Wagenen. The father of two was a documentary filmmaker (Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution, The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia) and was close to his famous father, eventually working with him to co-found the film and media community, The Redford Center.

Sadly, James is the second of Redford and his ex-wife’s four children to pass away, per Closer Weekly.

After marrying in 1958, Redford and his first wife welcomed their first child, a baby boy they named Scott, in September 1959. Tragically, the newborn died just two months later due to sudden infant death syndrome.

The couple later welcomed daughters Shauna and Amy, and their second boy, James.

While he is one of the most successful stars in movie history, Redford has suffered much heartbreak over his life. The loss of his first child more than 60 years ago was devastating for the up-and-coming actor.

“It was really hard,” Redford said several years ago, per Express.

“We were very young. I had my first theatre job, which didn’t pay much. We didn’t know anything about sudden infant death syndrome so the only thing you think is that you’ve done something wrong. As a parent you blame yourself. That creates a scar that never completely heals.”

He would later almost lose his second son when James was born seven weeks prematurely with a serious respiratory problem.

James nearly died as a baby when he was born from extreme hyaline membrane disease. The actor said the doctors gave the newborn a “40-60 chance,” but he “hung in” and survived.

“Over a month his condition improved and then he stabilized,” Redford said.

The Oscar winner later said that the hardest thing in the world is when your children have problems.