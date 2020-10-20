Gia Macool Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Fishnet Hoodie And Nothing Underneath

Gia Macool kicked off the week in high spirits on Monday, October 19, when she teased her 2 million Instagram followers with a sweltering new post. The influencer and fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a selfie in which she rocked a sheer top while wearing nothing underneath, highlighting her busty figure.

Macool outstretched one arm to hold the camera far enough to capture her head and torso. She tilted her chin forward a bit as she curled her lips into a soft smile.

She rocked a stylish white hooded top that made her bronzed skin pop. It was made from a fishnet-like material that was entirely see-through. It featured long sleeves and a drawstring that remained untied, dangling onto her chest. Its cropped hemline showcased Macool’s slender waist and tight upper stomach.

To censor the shot, Macool placed her long brown tresses over her breast. She was careful to keep the other side out of the picture frame.

Macool noted in the caption that, while she had a lot of fun over the weekend, she was ready to tackle the week ahead. She also shared that she would be doing a live Q&A on CoolFit’s page, urging her fans to check it out. To close, Macool announced that she will go back to doing her live workouts on Instagram starting on October 26.

The picture has garnered more than 18,400 likes and over 330 comments in under a day. Her followers used the comments section space to interact with her caption and also to rave about her killer looks.

“We gotta protect that blessed smile. I do. I usually have a list of things I want to get done in a day,” one user wrote.

“Happy Monday Gia! Love your hoodie!” replied another admirer.

“Love that smile, Queen! Have a great Monday and week,” a third fan chimed in.

“Your hair is a little too long, it’s in the way! [winky face] [ROFL emoji] You should get it cut off about 3 or 4 inches,” teased a fourth fan.

Macool is no stranger to flaunting her gym-honed physique in racy attire in her Instagram posts. She recently shared a slideshow that featured her sitting on the floor in front of a couch while wearing a pair of leopard-print underwear, as reported by The Inquisitr. They sat low on her sides, accentuating her wide hips. She paired it with a black satin top. She only partially buttoned up the front, allowing it to plunge to her stomach and tease her cleavage.