Scott Disick Claims Ex Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Cook Or Clean In Funny Instagram Jibe

Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, confirmed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star doesn’t cook or clean, in an Instagram comment left on one of her posts. Kourtney is unlikely to be too offended, however, as she was the first to admit she’s no domestic goddess.

On Monday, Kourtney shared a fierce post of herself rocking a psychedelic ensemble with her 102 million followers, and in the caption claimed she “don’t cook” and “don’t clean.” Within an hour, her former flame Scott had served up some shade in the comments section.

“That’s for sure,” he wrote.

While the post itself racked up more than 830,000 likes in 18 hours, Scott’s characteristically quick-witted comment alone garnered over 77,000 likes, and clearly struck a chord with some of his ex’s followers.

“Evil,” one dubbed the comment, alongside a string of crying-face emoji.

“Proper savage lol,” wrote another.

“Iconic,” added a third follower.

In the photo, Kourtney slayed in a 70’s-inspired two-piece suit in a swirling bold red and white hue as she showed off her fashion credentials. The high-waisted trousers hugged the reality star’s toned stomach and curvaceous booty, and skimmed her legs in a straight-cut style. Kourtney had tucked a tight white top with a curved neckline into the waistband of the trousers. The jacket featured the same trippy style as the trousers, and was cropped just below the Poosh founder’s chest, perfectly showing off her trim waist.

Kourtney wore her long dark hair loose in a sleek, straight style for the snap, and had jerked her head to the left so her locks fanned out behind her. She adjusted the collar of the jacket with her left hand and clutched a black purse in her right, while her white pointed-toe boots also appeared to be an homage to the 70’s.

The TV star’s followers appeared to appreciate the fashion-forward look, and took to the comments section to say so.

“Neeeeeed this outfit,” wrote one, alongside a heart-eye emoji.

“How has she not aged,” asked another fan, who added a heart and crying-face to their words.

“You’re always a vibe,” commented a third, with a flame emoji.

